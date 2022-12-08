Hungary PM Orban attends MOL board meeting -state news agency

Companies MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt Follow















BUDAPEST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended oil and energy company MOL's board meeting at the company's invitation on Thursday, Orban's press chief told state news agency MTI.

At the board meeting they discussed MOL's long term strategy, the impacts of European Union sanctions and energy security, MTI reported.

Hungary's government raised a windfall tax on MOL late on Wednesday in a government decree showing oil companies would have to pay a 95% special tax rate on the Brent-Ural spread as of Thursday, up from 40% previously.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.