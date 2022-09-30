Hungary's Orban has 'high hopes' for 2023 energy bill caps















BUDAPEST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hungary will probably be able to maintain a partial cap on household energy bills next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that the 2023 budget would need to be modified in December.

Caps on gas and electricity bills have been a key plank of Orban's policies but the costs surged this year due to higher energy prices, putting a huge burden on the state budget.

The government was forced to scrap the cap for higher-usage households from Aug. 1. read more

"The budget can finance this (price cap) for the time being, this year for sure ... and I have high hopes that this system can be maintained in 2023 as well, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done for this," Orban told state radio.

He also said the government had instructed state-owned energy group MVM to seek "flexible payment solutions" due to the volatility in global gas prices.

Last week, Orban's finance minister said additional gas purchases from Russia, worth 740 billion forints ($1.72 billion), would boost Hungary's budget deficit by 1.2 percentage point to 6.1% of economic output this year.

The 2023 budget, approved in July, forecast economic growth at 4.1% next year, while inflation was seen at 5.2% -- forecasts rendered obsolete by the surge in prices into double-digits and the hit to major European economies from the energy crisis.

Hungary is headed towards a recession next year.

The central European country imports most of its gas and oil from Russia. Soaring prices since the war in Ukraine began in February have widened Hungary's trade gap and led to a current account deficit which the central bank says could reach almost 8% of GDP this year.

"The outlook for 2023 also looks challenging, pointing towards the risk of no improvement in the current account balance in the absence of a retreat in energy prices," Citigroup said in a note this week.

($1 = 429.0400 forints)

