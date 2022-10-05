Hungary says new EU price cap on Russian oil will not apply to pipeline shipments















BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A price cap for Russian oil proposed as part of the European Union's eighth round of sanctions against Russia will not apply to pipeline shipments, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Hungary, which has been the most vocal critic of sanctions against Russia in the EU, largely relies on Russian crude shipments and Russian gas, both imported via pipelines.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











