Hungary in talks with Russia to redirect all gas shipments to Turkstream -foreign minister
BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - Hungary is in talks with Russia about redirecting all of its gas shipments under a long-term supply deal with Russia to the Turkstream pipeline that brings gas to Hungary via Serbia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
This is needed to ensure security of supply as the levels of gas shipments from Austria into Hungary are lowered by insecurity in Western Europe's pipeline system, Szijjarto said.
Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves
