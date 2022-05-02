1 minute read
Hungary will not approve EU measures that endanger its oil or gas supply -foreign minister
BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - Hungary will not vote for any measures prepared by the European Union that could endanger the security of its oil or gas supply, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, reiterating the country's position on Monday to RTL television.
Szijjarto also said that as the European Union was preparing an embargo on Russian oil, Hungary made it clear the government's position has not changed on the issue.
Reporting by Anita Komuves Editing by Chris Reese
