Hungary's MOL says it finds 'substantial' oil field in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian energy company MOL (MOLB.BU) found a 'substantial' oil field in Hungary that could raise the country's oil production by 5%, the company told state news agency MTI on Monday.

The company said it found the oil field close to Budapest in the town of Vecses in an area where it started exploratory drilling in July.

Reporting by Anita Komuves, editing by Alan Charlish











