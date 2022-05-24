Hungary's Orban says EU summit should not discuss oil sanctions next week

European Council President Charles Michel shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban before their meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 3, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, May 24 (Reuters) - The EU's proposed new sanctions including an oil embargo against Russia should not be discussed at next week's summit of EU leaders, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote to the President of the European Council in a letter.

In the letter, dated May 23rd and obtained by Reuters, Orban said it was unlikely a solution could be found by then, and that Hungary was not in a position to agree to the proposed EU sanctions until all outstanding issues are resolved.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jan Harvey

