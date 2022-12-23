Hurricane Energy's top shareholder Crystal Amber Fund calls to remove chairman















Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hurricane Energy Plc's (HUR.L) largest shareholder and activist investor Crystal Amber Fund (CRSL.L) said on Friday it had sent a notice to the group to convene a general meeting proposing to remove Chairman Philip Wolfe and five other directors.

Resolutions will be proposed to remove executives Antony Maris and Richard Chaffe, Crystal said in a statement adding that conditional on the appointment of two Crystal nominees, three more directors - David Craik, John Wright and Juan Morera - will be called to be removed "in order for Hurricane to maintain its independence".

Crystal Amber Fund, which holds 28.9% in the North Sea oil and gas producer, is proposing the appointment of Tony Buckingham, the founder and chief of Africa-focused oil explorer Albion Energy Ltd and managing director Franco Castelli, to the board as directors.

London-listed Hurricane launched a formal sale process last month after receiving an unsolicited offer from an unnamed bidder.

