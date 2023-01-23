Hydrotreater shut for repairs at PBF Chalmette, La. refinery -sources

Companies PBF Energy Inc Follow















HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The diesel hydrotreater at PBF Energy’s (PBF.N) 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery is expected to be shut for at least a month of repairs following a fire in the unit on Saturday, said people familiar with plant operations.

No injuries were reported from the fire on the 27,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba











