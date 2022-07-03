IAEA to discuss Australia's nuclear subs plan

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

MELBOURNE, July 3 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold talks in Australia on Monday on the country's plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, and broader international security issues, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Sunday.

Wong said she would discuss nuclear safeguards with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in relation to the country's plan to build eight nuclear-powered submarines under a security partnership with the United States and Britain, dubbed AUKUS.

"This includes our approach for the acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS, in which we are committed to the highest possible non-proliferation standards," Wong said.

Talks would also include the "challenging international security environment", Wong said, pointing to North Korea, Iran and nuclear security risks created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sonali Paul. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.