Iberdrola avoids Spanish renewable auction over regulatory concerns

Iberdrola's power generating wind turbines are seen at dusk at the Moranchon wind farm in central Spain, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iberdrola (IBE.MC) decided not to bid in the latest auction of renewable energy capacity in Spain due to regulatory uncertainty, a spokesperson for the global wind power lead said, amid a spat over measures to contain record-high power prices.

Spain was due to assign 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity on Tuesday, smoothing the introduction of cheaper renewable energy sources as rebounding demand and lower fuel stocks contributed to a steep jump in global gas and power prices.

The price pressure also prompted Madrid to move to claw back profits from companies including Iberdrola, which the government considers have benefited excessively from selling their power into markets where prices are extraordinarily high, prompting a standoff. read more

"Iberdrola did not go into the auction because of the regulatory uncertainty, which has made us reconsider our investments in renewables in the country," a spokesperson said.

Power companies active in Spain have said through trade group AELEC that they are not benefiting from the high prices because they have already sold all their base production for this year, and most of what they expect to sell next year, at much lower prices than the spot market. read more

Enel (ENEI.MI) unit Endesa (ELE.MC), which blamed the impact of soaring gas prices for falling earnings earlier this year, also decided not to bid in the auction due to the regulatory uncertainty, a spokesperson said.

Fellow Spanish utility Naturgy (NTGY.MC), which is working to boost its renewable capacity and reduce its historical reliance on gas, was awarded 221 MW of solar capacity.

Capacity auctions typically assure developers a fixed price for the electricity generated. This shields developers against market volatility so is particularly attractive for smaller players.

Madrid-based Capital Energy was awarded 1.55 GW of capacity, a spokesperson said, having already won big at the last round of capacity sales in January.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Bernadette Baum

