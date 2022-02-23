Iberdrola focused more on partnerships in offshore wind than spinoff - CEO

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Iberdrola (IBE.MC) is more focused on striking partnerships in the offshore wind power generation business than on any potential spinoff, Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of spinning off that part of the business, which he had said last year the company would consider, Galan suggested it was not the most likely scenario: "It is not in our table but it is an option... We are more focused on partnerships."

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Nathan Allen

