Iberdrola posts 36% H1 profit rise despite drop in Spain

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Iberdrola (IBE.MC) posted a 36% rise in half-year net profit on Wednesday as strong results in the U.S., UK and Brazilian markets offset a fall at home in Spain.

Barred from passing on soaring European power prices to customers in Spain, Iberdrola's profit there fell 26%.

First-half profit came in at 2.07 billion euros, beating the 1.93 billion forecast by six analysts in a company-provided poll.

The company said it still expected full-year net profit to reach 4 billion-4.2 billion euros ($4.05-$4.25 billion).

Some governments have moved to impose windfall taxes on energy companies they believe are benefiting from higher prices, and Spain has singled out electricity generators as being among those who should be asked to contribute more. read more

Iberdrola has been vocal among utilities companies objecting to intervention, saying they fix contract prices far in advance of wholesale market price rises and that changing regulations might put off longer-term investment in cleaner energy. read more

After a tumultuous first half to the year for the global economy, Iberdrola's shares are trading at roughly the same level as they were in January, keeping the company's market value above that of large peers such as Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI).

The broad regional industry index (.SX6P) has shed almost 10% of its value in that time.

($1 = 0.9872 euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jason Neely

