Iberdrola gives upbeat outlook after first-quarter profit jumps

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain's biggest utility Iberdrola (IBE.MC) on Wednesday improved its profit outlook for the year after first-quarter net profit rose more than 40%.

The renewable energy giant said that it now expects profit to grow by mid- to high-single-digit this year, taking into account a new Spanish tax on revenues, up from a previous outlook of mid-single-digit growth.

The Spanish firm now expects a "strong operating performance" this year, on the back of accelerating investments in the coming quarters, as well as improving business conditions and financial strength.

Iberdrola said its net profit rose to 1.49 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the quarter, up from 1.06 billion euros in the same period last year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average expected a quarterly profit of 1.29 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

