ICE to assess Dutch gas hub trading operations after price cap

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) said it will assess whether it can continue to operate fair and orderly markets for TTF gas hub trading from the Netherlands after a European Union agreement on a gas price cap.

"We have consistently voiced our concerns about the destabilising impact a TTF price cap will have on the market and the risks it presents to financial stability," the exchange said in a statement.

It said that the ICE TTF markets will continue trading as normal while it carries out a review of the EU gas price cap.

