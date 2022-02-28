IEA to hold extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday - Birol

International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of G20 Energy Ministers Meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the oil supply, its executive director Fatih Birol said on Twitter.

"We will hold an extraordinary ministerial tomorrow on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on oil supply and how IEA members can play a role in stabilising energy markets," he said.

The Paris-based watchdog has pledged to protect the global energy security following the Russian invasion which has led to soaring oil prices. read more

Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by John Stonestreet

