IEA ministers discuss release of 60 mln barrels of oil -sources

1 minute read

An oil pump of IPC Petroleum France is seen at sunset outside Sommesous, near Reims, France, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Ministers from member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are discussing the release of 60 million barrels of oil from storage in a meeting on how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by London energy newsroom Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

