IEA ministers discuss release of 60 mln barrels of oil -sources

An oil pump of IPC Petroleum France is seen at sunset outside Sommesous, near Reims, France, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Ministers from member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are discussing the release of 60 million barrels of oil from storage in a meeting on how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

