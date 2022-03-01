1 minute read
IEA ministers discuss release of 60 mln barrels of oil -sources
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Ministers from member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are discussing the release of 60 million barrels of oil from storage in a meeting on how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.
Reporting by London energy newsroom Editing by David Goodman
