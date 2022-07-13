IEA says oil market walking tightrope due to economic, supply risks

The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The global oil market is "walking a tightrope" between scarce supply and the possibility of a recession, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, with higher prices and worsening economic conditions already taking a toll on demand.

"Rarely has the outlook for oil markets been more uncertain. A worsening macroeconomic outlook and fears of recession are weighing on market sentiment, while there are ongoing risks on the supply side," the Paris-based agency said.

"For now, weaker-than-expected oil demand growth in advanced economies and resilient Russian supply" has reduced market tightness, the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.