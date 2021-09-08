IFM receives approval from Spanish supervisor to buy 22.7% of Naturgy

The logo of Spanish energy company Naturgy at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian fund IFM on Wednesday received the approval from Spain's market supervisor to acquire a 22.69% stake in Spanish energy group Naturgy (NTGY.MC), setting the clock ticking to launch the 4.9 billion euros ($5.79 billion) transaction.

IFM has up to five days to make a public announcement. Once the bid and its conditions have been announced publicly, Naturgy shareholders would then have 30 days to tender their shares.

In August, the government approved the partial takeover bid of IFM on the condition it would protect jobs, investment and the supply of gas and electricity. read more

CNMV, as the supervisor is known, said in its statement on Wednesday that the bidder had met all the requirements set by the Spanish government.

After stripping out dividend payments, IFM is offering 22.07 euros per share, down from its original 23 euros per share offer, to buy a 22.69% stake in Naturgy. Shares in Naturgy were trading at 21.73 euros at 1215 GMT on Wednesday.

The bid is subject to securing at least a 17% in the Spanish energy group.

IFM said on Wednesday in a statement it considered its bid attractive as it implied a 28.9% premium compared to the average price of the six months prior to its first announcement at the end of January.

Besides Criteria, which currently holds almost 26% in the energy group, Naturgy's main shareholders are private equity funds CVC and GIP with a 20.7% and a 20.64% stake, respectively.

Criteria, the main shareholder of Caixabank (CABK.MC), is fully owned by the foundation of former savings bank La Caixa.

Though the approval from the CNMV was expected, Spanish investment firm Alantra had said in a note to clients before CNMV's approval it would not rule out IFM lowering the minimum threshold to secure the bid.

"Under the current shareholder structure, reaching the minimum 17% threshold will require that 50% of the free float accept the bid, and this is not a done deal," Alantra said.

IFM declined to comment.

A source close to IFM said that the Australian fund did not plan to lower the minimum threshold.

According to the takeover prospectus published on Wednesday, the bidder can lower the minimum threshold to 10%.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Nathan Allen, Inti Landauro and David Evans

