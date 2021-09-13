Illinois Senate approves bill designed to keep three nuclear power plants running

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Illinois Senate approved a wide-ranging energy bill on Monday that is designed to keep three Exelon Corp (EXC.O) nuclear power plants operating.

The bill, which Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has said he will sign, also sets limits on how long coal plants can continue operating in the state.

