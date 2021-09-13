Skip to main content

Energy

Illinois Senate approves bill designed to keep three nuclear power plants running

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Illinois Senate approved a wide-ranging energy bill on Monday that is designed to keep three Exelon Corp (EXC.O) nuclear power plants operating.

The bill, which Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has said he will sign, also sets limits on how long coal plants can continue operating in the state.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:53 PM UTC

Spain to cut energy tax, cap gas prices to curb soaring electricity bills, PM says

Spain will impose caps on gas prices and cut its special electricity tax to 0.5% from 5.1% as part of a package of measures to bring down soaring energy prices, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Energy
Surge in electric vehicle sales power lithium prices as shortages loom
Energy
Oil rises to six-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate
Energy
Illinois Senate close to providing lifeline to 3 nuclear power plants
Energy
Trudeau pledges to cut Canada's oil emissions even as country keeps pumping more