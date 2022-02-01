Imperial Oil posts quarterly profit compared with year-ago loss

General view of the Imperial Oil refinery, located near Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, which Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered shut down in May 2021, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada March 20, 2021. Picture taken through a fence. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, when it took an impairment charge of more than C$1 billion.

The company benefited from Brent crude prices nearly doubling to an average of $80 per barrel in the last three months of the year, as fuel demand remained strong with the omicron variant of the coronavirus being milder than expected and as energy supplies remained tight around the world.

Imperial also hiked its first-quarter dividend by 26% to 34 Canadian cents per share.

Its fourth quarter production fell 3.3% to 445,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, mainly due to the impact of extreme cold weather in December.

Throughput at its refineries averaged 416,000 barrels per day, compared with 359,000 bpd in the same period a year earlier.

Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), posted a net income of C$813 million ($640.46 million), or C$1.18 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compares to a loss of C$1.15 billion, or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier, when the company took a non-cash asset impairment charge of C$1.2 billion.

($1 = 1.2694 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

