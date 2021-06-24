India again urges OPEC to phase out oil output cuts

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday again urged the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to phase out crude output cuts as high prices are stoking inflation.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, relies on overseas supplies for over 80% of its oil needs.

In a series of tweets after a virtual meeting with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Pradhan said oil prices should remain within a reasonable band to encourage a consumption-led recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.