Column: India to extend time-of-use electricity tariffs

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - India's power consumption is becoming increasingly "peaky" as a result of rapidly growing air-conditioning loads and the deployment of increasing amounts of solar power.

In response, the government has announced increased use of time-of-day tariffs to encourage consumption during solar hours and penalise usage after sunset.

On June 23, the Ministry of Power outlined plans for a three-rate tariff, with prices varying between normal hours, solar hours and peak hours ("India to cut daytime power tariffs, raise fees for night use", Reuters, June 23).

Prices during solar hours will be reduced by 10-20% compared with normal while peak hours will be 10-20% more expensive - a total swing from least-expensive to most-expensive of 20-40%.

The new rates will come into effect for small commercial and industrial customers from April 2024 and for most other customers except those in the agricultural sector from April 2025.

Most state electricity regulators have already implemented time-of-day tariffs for large commercial and industrial users.

Time-of-day pricing aims to make more efficient use of solar power and coal-fired generating capacity by encouraging daytime load while restraining evening demand.

In May 2023, India's total electricity consumption was marginally lower than in the same month a year earlier as a result of cooler temperatures.

But peak loads in the afternoon (when solar power is available) and evening (when it is not) continued to increase rapidly.

Total consumption during the month fell by -0.4% compared with the prior year but the maximum daily load served in the evening peak was up +6.6% and the daily afternoon peak was up +8.2%.

The afternoon peak has become less of a problem for the transmission system with the rapid deployment of solar generators.

But the evening peak has become more challenging because rapid load growth is compounded by the lack of solar output.

Maximum evening load served increased to 205 Gigawatts in May 2023 up from 192 GW in May 2022 and 162 GW in May 2021.

The transmission system has been forced to rely on coal-fired, gas-fired and hydroelectric generators to meet growing evening demand.

Despite more solar output and lower temperatures, India’s coal-fired units generated 106 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in May 2023 up from 102 billion kWh in May 2022 and 81 billion kWh in May 2021.

