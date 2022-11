NEW DELHI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Wednesday that it has set the price of ethanol to be bought by oil retailers from Dec. 1 at 49.41 rupees ($0.5971), 60.73 rupees and 65.61 rupees per litre in various categories, according to a statement.

($1 = 82.7550 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Louise Heavens











