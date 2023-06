NEW DELHI, June 28 (Reuters) - India will provide incentives worth 1.4 trillion rupees ($17.08 billion) to states for power sector reforms in 2023-24, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 81.9897 Indian rupees)

