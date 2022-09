India raises taxes on aviation fuel exports, domestic crude oil

A fuel tanker moves past Air India passenger jets parked at an airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - India's government raised taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 9 rupees ($0.11) per liter from 2 rupees per liter, a government notification said on Thursday.

The government also hiked the windfall tax for domestically produced crude oil from 13,000 rupees per tonne to 13,300 rupees per tonne, according to the notification.

($1 = 79.5000 Indian rupees)

