1 minute read
India raises taxes on aviation fuel exports, domestic crude oil
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - India's government raised taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 9 rupees ($0.11) per liter from 2 rupees per liter, a government notification said on Thursday.
The government also hiked the windfall tax for domestically produced crude oil from 13,000 rupees per tonne to 13,300 rupees per tonne, according to the notification.
($1 = 79.5000 Indian rupees)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.