Nov 17 (Reuters) - India has raised a windfall tax on crude oil to 10,200 Indian rupees ($125.22) per tonne from 9,500 rupees per tonne, a government order said on Wednesday.

India has also cut export tax on diesel to 10.50 rupees per liter from 13 rupees per liter, the order said.

($1 = 81.4570 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft











