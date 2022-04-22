India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms -sources

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on the top of a building in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/File Photo

NEW DELHI, April 21 (Reuters) - India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. read more

The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

One of the sources said the terms of the tenders, which closed on Thursday, were "very biased" towards the seller.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Russian oil producers face difficulties selling cargoes as international refiners and traders shun them for fear of Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.