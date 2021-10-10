Skip to main content

Energy

India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector

2 minute read

A labourer works inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave//File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India has ample coal stocks to meet power sector demand, a coal ministry statement said on Sunday, a day after the Delhi Chief Minister said a shortage of the fuel meant the Indian capital could face a power crisis.

State-run Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) is using its 40 million tonne stocks to replenish utilities, which together have 7.2 million tonnes of inventory, equivalent to four days' requirements, the ministry statement said.

A lack of coal has caused a supply shortage in some eastern and northern states, with residents in the regions experiencing power cuts stretching to up to 14 hours a day.

Monsoon rains affected coal supplies to power plants and high global prices curtailed generation by utilities that rely on imported coal, the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the power ministry said coal supplies to power utilities on Saturday rose to 1.92 million tonnes, while consumption was 1.87 million tonnes.

It said the level of coal stocks held by power companies will rise as Coal India is ramping up the supplies.

In India, over half of 135 coal-fired power plants, which supply around 70% of the country's electricity, have only enough fuel stocks to last less than three days, Reuters reported on Friday.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 9:59 AM UTC

UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered.

Energy
India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector
Energy
British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs
Energy
India to facilitate gas supply to run two utilities in Delhi amid coal shortage
Energy
BP-backed UK energy supplier Pure Planet close to collapse -Sky News

BP-backed British energy supplier Pure Planet is close to collapse and is in talks with energy regulator Ofgem, Sky News reported on Sunday.