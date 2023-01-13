India sets hydrogen, ammonia consumption targets for some industries -govt

Companies shipping corporation of India Ltd Follow















NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India has set green hydrogen and ammonia consumption targets for some industries to create demand, the government said on Friday as it unveiled its policy for green energy.

India has approved an incentive plan of 174.9 billion rupees ($2.15 billion) to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, with the aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

To achieve its carbon emissions target, the government said it will need to have an integrated effort between each of its ministries, each of which will also have a specific target. ($1 = 81.4250 Indian rupees)

