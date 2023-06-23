Exclusive: India starts process to fund state refiners' green goals via equity -sources

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government this week kicked off a multi-billion-dollar process seeking equity in its three big state refiners in return for funding towards the firms' energy transition projects, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Oil Ministry on Wednesday asked state-controlled Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) (BPCL.NS) to launch rights issues, and asked Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) (HPCL.NS) to make a preferential share allotment to the government, the people said.

