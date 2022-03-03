Indian Oil Corp to supply fuels to Sri Lanka in 4-5 month deal

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) (IOC), the country's top refiner and fuel retailer, will supply 12-13 fuel cargoes to Sri Lanka to help the island nation facing an energy crisis, the Indian company said in a statement to Reuters.

IOC said it will supply gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to Sri Lanka over the next 4-5 months.

"The supplies shall be made under a $500 million line of credit extended by the government of India to Sri Lanka for purchase of fuels," it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.