Indian Oil to raise petrol, diesel prices from Friday

An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai, India, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI, March 24 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's top fuel retailer, will raise prices of a litre of petrol and diesel by 0.80 rupees from Friday, its third such increase this week, a notification sent to fuel dealers showed.

A litre of petrol will cost 97.81 rupees ($1.28) while diesel will be sold at 89.07 rupees in Delhi, the notification said.

Indian state fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS), Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) - dominate local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem.

($1 = 76.1950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in Delhi; Editing by Edmund Blair

