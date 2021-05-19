Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyIndia's Adani Green to buy SoftBank-backed SB Energy in $3.5 billion deal

Reuters
2 minute read

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd (ADNA.NS) said on Wednesday it would buy SoftBank Group Corp-backed (9984.T) SB Energy Holdings Limited for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion.

It would buy the 80% stake held by SoftBank Group Capital Limited and the rest owned by Indian conglomerate Bharti Global Limited in a cash deal, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The deal would allow Adani Green to achieve its targeted renewable portfolio of 25 gigawatts (GW) four years ahead of its expected timeline, the company said.

Privately held SB Energy was established in 2011 and is involved in the generation, supply and sale of electricity and energy produced from renewable sources. SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is the company's chairman.

A record 260 GW of new renewable energy capacity was added worldwide in 2020, up 50% from a year ago, the International Renewable Energy Agency said in April, as countries further reduced their reliance on fossil fuel power. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · May 18, 2021 · 9:58 PM UTCRepublicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sanctions waivers

Republican U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration over a media report that it will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, even as the U.S. secretary of state told his German counterpart Washington opposes the project.

EnergyEnd new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
EnergyColonial Pipeline hit by brief network outage amid efforts to harden system
EnergyFor LNG developers, another year of canceled projects
EnergyU.S. Gulf Coast refineries stumble as severe weather strikes the region