India's fuel demand rises 5% in March year on year















April 10 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 5% year on year in March, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Monday.

Consumption totalled 20.50 million tonnes.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 6.8% to 3.1 million tonnes while cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales fell 2.7% year-on-year to 2.41 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, jumped 16.5% month-on-month, and fuel oil use increased more than 2% in March, compared with February.

Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton











