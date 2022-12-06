India's HPCL seeks December gasoline supplies

Companies Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd Follow















NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp. (HPCL.NS) issued a prompt tender for the import of 40,000 tonnes of non-oxygenated 91 RON gasoline for delivery on Dec. 11-25, market sources said.

The tender closes on Tuesday. The refiner had earlier sought 40,000-55,000 tonnes of non-oxygenated gasoline for delivery during Dec. 20-30 via another tender that closed on Dec. 1.

HPCL could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan, Editing by Louise Heavens











