India's IOC seeks 8 LNG cargoes for Dhamra terminal - sources















SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) has issued a tender seeking eight cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be delivered to the Dhamra terminal on India's east coast, three industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes are to be delivered between June 2023 and May 2024. One of the sources said the tender closes on March 22.

The Dhamra terminal by Adani Total Private Ltd will be India's first one on the east coast. It is expected to receive its first LNG cargo in April and begin commercial operations 30 to 45 days after receiving the shipment.

Adani Total has a 20-year take-or-pay contract to provide regasification services to Indian Oil Corp for 3 million tonnes of LNG per annum at the Dhamra terminal. Government-run gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) has a similar 1.5 million tonnes per annum deal with Adani Total.

Adani Total, in which French energy giant TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) has a 50% stake, said in February that it expects to receive 2.2 million tonnes of LNG at the Dhamra terminal during the year ending March 2024.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar











