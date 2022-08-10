India's JSW Energy unit to buy some renewable assets from Mytrah Energy

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's JSW Energy (JSWE.NS) said on Wednesday that its unit JSW Neo Energy has agreed to buy some renewable energy capacity from Mytrah Energy (India) for about 105.30 billion rupees ($1.32 billion).

($1 = 79.5630 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by Neha Arora

