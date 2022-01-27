Indonesia allows 171 coal miners to resume exports - official

Workers walk near a tugboat carrying coal barges at a port in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 4, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia has allowed a total of 171 coal miners to resume exports as of Jan. 26 after the country banned exports of the fuel to secure domestic supply, Irwandy Arif, an adviser to the energy minister said at a virtual seminar on Thursday.

At the same event, however, senior ministry official Ridwan Djamaludin said the overall ban still stands until Jan. 31 and only certain exports are allowed.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

