Indonesia to bar sale of gasoline below 90-octane from 2023-regulator

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia will only allow the sale of gasoline with a minimum 90-octane (RON 90) classification starting from 2023, as the country shifts to cleaner fuels, its downstream oil and gas regulator said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy currently allow sales of RON 88 and RON 89, although state energy company Pertamina [RIC:RIC:PERTM.UL] said it had not sold RON 88, known as 'Premium', this year.

One private fuel retailer still currently sells 89-octane gasoline.

The government previously offered RON 88 gasoline, which is less efficient, as a subsidised fuel but replaced it with RON 90 gasoline earlier this year.

"Our consideration to shift to higher quality fuel is to support more environmentally friendly fuel," said Saleh Abdurrahman, a committee member at the regulator BPH Migas.

Irto Ginting, corporate secretary at Indonesia's biggest fuel retailer, Pertamina Patra Niaga, said the lowest grade gasoline the company currently sold was 90-octane.

Pertamina Chief Executive Nicke Widyawati said last year that in order to cut carbon emissions there was a recommendation that it use at minimum RON 91 gasoline and to meet that goal the company planned to phase out RON 90 gasoline.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Fransiska Nangoy and Ed Davies











