Indonesia discussing cutting palm oil export levy-senior minister

People ride on a motorbike passed the trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh, Indonesia, May 17, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is discussing the possibility of cutting the palm oil export levy to help stimulate more overseas shipments, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country has unrolled a string of policies aimed at boosting exports after a three-week ban on shipments that has now be dropped boosted domestic inventories of the edible oil. Luhut said he expected shipments to run more smoothly in the next two weeks.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy

