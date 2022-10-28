Indonesia to extend gas supply contract with Singapore by five years - minister















JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will extend its gas supply contract with Singapore by five years, Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters on Friday.

The current contract for piped natural gas via the Grissik-Batam-Singapore Pipeline is due to expire next year.

He told Reuters last week that the new contract might be signed as early as next week.

Under the new contract Indonesia will likely supply a lower volume of gas to Singapore.

"First, domestic demand is also rising, and then these wells are also depleting," he said, without elaborating.

Gas supplies to Singapore commenced via the 468-km (291-mile) pipeline in 2003.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.