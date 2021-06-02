Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia June coal benchmark price up 11.8%; highest in over two years

A tug boat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, Indonesia, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

Indonesia set its coal benchmark price higher in June at $100.33 per tonne, the country's energy and minerals ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, driven by strong demand from China.

This is $10.59, or 11.8%, more than May's benchmark price for coal and the highest since October 2018, when it stood at $100.89, Refinitiv data showed .

"The increase in (China's) demand for its power plants is exceeding its domestic coal supply," Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry spokesman, Agung Pribadi said in the statement.

