Indonesia lawmakers propose coal-based fuels as 'new energy', incentives for renewables

A heavy machinery unload coal from barges into trucks to be distributed, at the Karya Citra Nusantara port in North Jakarta, Indonesia, January 13, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament is proposing the inclusion of coal-based energy and nuclear as "new energy" sources in a draft of a new bill reviewed by Reuters, which also proposes renewable energy compensation and incentives.

The draft bill, which will be put forward for discussion with the government, also proposes a so-called Domestic Market Obligation for coal is increased to 30% from the current 25%, plus the removal of all diesel power plants by 2024.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto, additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.