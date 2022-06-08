Indonesia lawmakers propose coal-based fuels as 'new energy', incentives for renewables
JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament is proposing the inclusion of coal-based energy and nuclear as "new energy" sources in a draft of a new bill reviewed by Reuters, which also proposes renewable energy compensation and incentives.
The draft bill, which will be put forward for discussion with the government, also proposes a so-called Domestic Market Obligation for coal is increased to 30% from the current 25%, plus the removal of all diesel power plants by 2024.
