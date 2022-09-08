Indonesia may form consortium to take over Shell's stake in Masela project

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia gestures during a news conference at the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) office in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 7, 2022. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS/File Photo

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia may form a consortium to take over Shell's (SHEL.L) 35% stake in the Masela gas project, the country's investment minister said on Thursday.

Bahlil Lahadalia told parliament that the consortium may include the state owned energy firm Pertamina, Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund (INA) and other companies.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies

