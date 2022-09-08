1 minute read
Indonesia may form consortium to take over Shell's stake in Masela project
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia may form a consortium to take over Shell's (SHEL.L) 35% stake in the Masela gas project, the country's investment minister said on Thursday.
Bahlil Lahadalia told parliament that the consortium may include the state owned energy firm Pertamina, Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund (INA) and other companies.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.