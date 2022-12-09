Indonesia may start using B35 biodiesel from Jan 2023 -energy ministry















JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia may start implementing a programme to use biodiesel with 35% blend of palm oil-based fuel, known as B35, from January, 2023, senior energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana said on Friday.

Currently Indonesia uses B30, containing 30% palm oil-based fuel. The overall palm oil-based fuel allocation for 2023 is estimated at around 13 million kilolitres in 2023, he said.

Indonesia's 2022 allocation was 11.03 kilolitres.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told his cabinet earlier this week to prepare the mechanism to implement B35 amid expectations that the crude oil price would remain high next year.

Southeast Asia's biggest country is among the region's top importers of fuel, but authorities said import bills have been slashed significantly since Indonesia started expanding the portion of palm oil in biodiesel.

The energy ministry has been running trials for biodiesel containing 40% of fuel made using palm oil.

"Ten out of 12 of the vehicles tested had completed the road test with no significant issue and next we will determine the specification for B35 biodiesel," Dadan said.

"Hopefully, the B35 programme can be implemented starting January 2023."

