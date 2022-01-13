Energy
Indonesia sees 2022 coal consumption at power plants at 127 mln T
1 minute read
JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif estimated on Thursday during a parliamentary hearing that domestic coal power plants would consume 127 million tonnes of the fuel this year.
The state utility firm PLN had previously estimated 119 million tonnes. On Wednesday, Arifin said coal output in 2022 was targeted at 663 million tonnes.
Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies
