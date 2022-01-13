Indonesia sees 2022 coal consumption at power plants at 127 mln T

Workers walk near a tugboat carrying coal barges at a port in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 4, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/ via REUTERS/File Photo

JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif estimated on Thursday during a parliamentary hearing that domestic coal power plants would consume 127 million tonnes of the fuel this year.

The state utility firm PLN had previously estimated 119 million tonnes. On Wednesday, Arifin said coal output in 2022 was targeted at 663 million tonnes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.