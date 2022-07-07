Indonesia sees B40 biodiesel mix absorbing extra 2.5 mln tonnes of palm oil
JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan estimated on Thursday that an additional 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil could be absorbed by the domestic market if the country raised the amount of palm oil in its biodiesel mix to 40% (B40).
The world's biggest palm oil maker currently has a mandatory 30% blend of palm oil-based fuel in biodiesel, but is considering whether to increase the mix to help reduce inventory of the vegetable oil. Luhut added that the country may also export some of the biodiesel.
