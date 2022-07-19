Indonesia will "very likely" delay implementation of B35 - official

Palm oil fresh fruit bunches are seen at the collector site before being transported to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia will "very likely" delay rollout of its B35 biodiesel, which was previously expected to start on July 20, energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana said on Tuesday.

The implementation still needed a number of technical discussions, he said. Indonesia currently uses B30, which means 30% of the fuel is made from palm oil.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

