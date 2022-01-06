Energy
Indonesia's Indo Tambangraya Megah declares force majeure over coal export ban
1 minute read
JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITM) (ITMG.JK) has declared force majeure due to the country's export ban implemented since the start of the year to avoid power domestic power outages, the company said on Thursday.
"The company has communicated this policy to all affected business partners of ITM Group," director Yulius Gozali said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies
